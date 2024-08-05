Third Case of PIT NDPS in Himachal Pradesh

Nurpur – In a significant move against drug smuggling, the Nurpur Police have taken major action under their ongoing anti-drug campaign. Acting on secret information, police conducted a raid in Chhanni, under Police Station Damtal, resulting in the recovery of 26.18 grams of chitta (heroin) from the residence of Ruby, a known offender residing at Chhanni Village in Tehsil Indora, District Kangra.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Ruby had a history of arrests and heroin recoveries. Despite being apprehended multiple times, she persistently engaged in the illegal drug trade, showing signs of habitual criminal behavior. Recognizing the seriousness of her actions, Superintendent of Police Nurpur, Ashok Ratna, sent a proposal on May 8, 2024, to the Home Secretary, Himachal Government, and the Detention Authority, recommending Ruby’s house arrest under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act.

This case marks a historic moment as Ruby becomes the first female drug smuggler to be detained under the PIT NDPS Act in Himachal Pradesh. It is also the third instance in the state where the detention authority has issued house arrest orders under this act. The previous two cases, both handled by Superintendent of Police Nurpur Ashok Ratna, also led to house arrest orders from the detention authority.

The District Police Nurpur remains resolute to eradicate the illegal drug trade from the region. Superintendent of Police Ashok Ratna emphasized the ongoing nature of their campaign, aimed at dismantling the networks of drug traffickers and ensuring community safety.

The detention of Ruby under the PIT NDPS Act is a significant step in curbing the spread of illegal drugs in Kangra District and beyond. The police’s proactive measures reflect a broader effort to protect the community from the harmful effects of drug addiction and trafficking.