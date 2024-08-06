Shimla Municipal Corporation Orders Evacuation of 170 Unsafe Buildings Ahead of Heavy Rains

Shimla – With heavy rains forecasted by the weather department, the Shimla Municipal Corporation has taken proactive measures to ensure public safety by issuing notices to vacate 170 unsafe buildings in the city. The Municipal Corporation has also ordered the demolition of three buildings deemed highly unsafe during the ongoing rainy season.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhupendra Atri announced that of the 170 buildings identified as unsafe, around 130 are currently inhabited. The administration has instructed residents of these buildings to vacate to prevent any injuries or casualties during the anticipated heavy rains. The remaining 40 buildings, although unoccupied, are also under close watch to address any potential hazards.

The decision to demolish the three buildings was made following assessments that deemed them particularly vulnerable to damage from the rains. These structures are considered immediate threats to safety, and their demolition is expected to reduce the risk of collapse or further damage to surrounding properties.

In preparation for the adverse weather, the Municipal Corporation has implemented several measures to safeguard the city. All blocked drains have been cleared to prevent waterlogging and reduce the risk of landslides, a common issue during the monsoon season. Additionally, tarpaulins have been placed over unsafe houses to shield them from rain and minimize further damage.

Special attention is being given to the Lakkar Bazaar zone, known for its unstable terrain. The area around the ridge is particularly prone to subsidence, and residents have been advised to exercise extra caution during the heavy rains. The administration has appealed to the public to adhere to safety guidelines and relocate to secure areas if necessary.

Commissioner Atri emphasized the importance of cooperation in these challenging times. With the Meteorological Department’s alert for heavy rains, residents are urged to follow evacuation notices and prioritize their safety. The Municipal Corporation has also completed essential preparations, including thorough cleaning of drains and sewers, to ensure effective water drainage and minimize flooding risks.