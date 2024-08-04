Nalagarh – In a significant political development, BJP leader Paramjit Singh Pammi has levelled serious allegations against the Congress government and MLA Ram Kumar over illegal mining activities. Pammi’s accusations come amid growing concerns about environmental and regulatory breaches in the region.

Pammi claimed that residents of Malpur village in Tehsil Nalagarh recently raised alarms about illegal mining activities in their area. According to the complaints, mining operations were being conducted with trucks and JCB machines, prompting a response from local law enforcement. The police intervened and took action to curb the illegal activities, an effort that Pammi acknowledged and praised, commending the local community’s vigilance.

Highlighting the broader context, Pammi pointed out that illegal mining has been a severe and ongoing issue in Nalagarh and Baddi, with the administration’s efforts so far proving inadequate in tackling the problem effectively. He accused Congress MLA Ram Kumar of orchestrating these illegal operations in both Nalagarh and Solan. Pammi’s allegations have raised serious concerns about regulatory enforcement and political influence in the region.

Pammi has called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, along with the Police and Industry Departments, to take decisive action against those involved. He stressed the necessity for a thorough investigation and firm measures to ensure that no individual is shielded from prosecution due to political influence.