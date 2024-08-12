New Delhi – In a significant boost to agricultural innovation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday introduced three new potato varieties developed by the Central Potato Research Institute (CPRI) Shimla. The varieties, named Kufri Chipsona-5, Kufri Bhaskar and Kufri Jamunia, were introduced during an event at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi, where the Prime Minister also released 109 high-yielding, climate-resilient, and biofortified crop varieties.

CPRI scientists have been working on these potato varieties since 2013, aiming to address the needs of the processing industry and adapt to the challenges posed by climate change. Dr. Brajesh Singh, Director of CPRI, highlighted that these varieties are tailored for processing, are heat-resistant, and are nutrient-rich.

Kufri Chipsona-5, the latest in the Kufri Chipsona series, is designed for the processing industry, maturing in just 90 days, significantly faster than its predecessors, which take 100-110 days. This variety is expected to enhance efficiency and yield for potato farmers.

Kufri Bhaskar, another newly introduced variety, is engineered to withstand higher temperatures, making it ideal for cultivation in hotter regions such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. This variety can mature in environments where temperatures are 2 to 3 degrees higher than normal, providing a vital solution for farmers in these areas.

The third variety, Kufri Jamunia, stands out for its health benefits. It is rich in antioxidants and contains the carotene anthocyanin element, known for its cancer-fighting properties. Uniquely, both the skin and pulp of Kufri Jamunia are purple, a trait shared with the earlier-developed Kufri Neelkanth.

Dr. Alok Kumar, Head of the Social Science Department at CPRI, emphasized the efforts being made to promote these new potato varieties among farmers. During a farmer’s gathering at the Indian Agricultural Research Center in Modipuram, Meerut, Dr. S.K. Luthra and Dr. Vijay Kishore Gupta provided detailed information about the unique qualities and benefits of these varieties.