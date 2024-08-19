Shimla — The Himachal Pradesh government is set to introduce a new billing system for water usage in rural areas, affecting approximately 20 lakh households. Beginning soon, residents will receive monthly water bills as part of the Jal Shakti Department’s effort to regulate water consumption and manage resources more effectively.

The move comes after the state cabinet approved the monthly billing system. The Jal Shakti Department has already gathered extensive data on water consumers across rural Himachal Pradesh. Notably, about 50 percent of these consumers have two water connections per household. Under the new system, these households will be required to pay Rs 100 per month for each connection, effectively doubling their water bill if they maintain both connections.

Historically, many rural residents initially obtained water connections through the Jal Shakti Department, later adding additional connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The new billing system will cover both types of connections. However, to protect vulnerable populations, the government has decided to provide free water to certain groups, including those below the poverty line (BPL), single women, widows, and individuals with disabilities. Local authorities are currently identifying eligible beneficiaries, and their information is being integrated into the department’s billing software to ensure they are not charged.

This initiative represents a shift from the previous policy introduced by the former Jairam government, which had declared free water supply for rural areas in May 2022, just before the assembly elections. The current administration under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has scaled back this scheme, citing the state’s strained financial condition as a primary reason for implementing the new billing structure.

In addition to monthly billing, the government has plans to install water meters across rural Himachal soon. The installation of these meters will be managed by the Jal Shakti Department and is intended to promote responsible water use and accurate billing. Commercial establishments operating in rural areas, such as hotels, homestays, and dhabas, will also be subject to this new billing system, with their water usage being billed at commercial rates.