Shimla – A devastating cloudburst struck the Gyabung and Ropa drains in Kinnaur, causing unprecedented rainfall and leading to massive infrastructure damage. The cloudburst has resulted in significant losses, affecting local residents, agriculture, and infrastructure, with damages amounting to crores of rupees.

The intense rainfall and subsequent debris flow have wreaked havoc on the region’s agriculture. Local residents have reported the destruction of hundreds of apple plants and various cash crops.

The cloudburst has caused extensive damage to property and infrastructure in the area. In Ropa Panchayat, a two-room house belonging to Dharam Singh Mehta was completely washed away by the deluge, while Hari Singh’s house was inundated with water and debris. The Jal Shakti Department reported a loss of crores due to damage to four irrigation canals.

The National Highway-5 was closed for four hours due to landslides at the Nigulsari block point in Kinnaur. Heavy rains in the Ani subdivision of Kullu district also caused blockages on several rural roads, including the Ani-Kullu National Highway-305. The National Highway Authority of India and the Public Works Department are working diligently to restore the blocked roads. The rising water levels in the Beas River and Sarehi nullah in Kullu district have necessitated the evacuation of residents from five houses.

The Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh route is currently closed due to adverse weather. In addition, flood-like conditions have been reported in Palchan, Manali, and the Karpat Nala of Mayad Valley in Lahaul, affecting vehicular movement. A car was damaged due to falling debris in Mehli, Shimla, and a tree fall near Bajgar Khad disrupted the Mandi-Pathankot National Highway for four hours.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rain across the state until August 3. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.