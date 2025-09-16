Mandi: Heavy rainfall late Monday night caused widespread destruction in the Dharampur market of Mandi district, as the Son Khad river swelled to alarming levels and wreaked havoc in the region.

The downpour, which began around 11 pm, intensified by 1 am, forcing people to leave their homes in panic. Dharampur and Sarkaghat subdivisions bore the brunt of the rain, with the swollen Son Khad flooding the Dharampur bus stand. Several Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses parked there were submerged, while some were swept away by the raging waters.

Private vehicles, including cars, scooters and motorcycles, parked near the riverbank, were also washed away in the strong current. Houses situated on the banks of the stream were inundated, compelling residents to take shelter on upper floors and rooftops. A hostel housing nearly 150 children was also affected; the children managed to save themselves by moving to the second and third floors.

DSP Dharampur Sanjeev Sood said that police and rescue teams rushed to the spot as soon as the situation worsened. “Rescue work continued through the night to safely evacuate people from affected areas,” he said.

While there have been no reports of loss of life so far, one person is said to be missing. Authorities are working to confirm the report. Debris has entered several homes and shops, adding to the damage. By Tuesday morning, the water level of Son Khad had begun to recede, though police and administration teams remained at the site to assess the situation.