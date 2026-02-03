After suffering losses of nearly Rs 5,000 crore in back-to-back monsoon seasons, the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to overhaul the way road drainage systems are designed and maintained across the state.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said the department has formulated a comprehensive Draft Road Drainage Policy to address the recurring damage to road infrastructure caused by intense rainfall. The draft has been approved for placement before the forthcoming Cabinet meeting for final endorsement.

The minister said that unprecedented monsoon conditions in recent years have severely disrupted road connectivity in Himachal Pradesh. In 2023, the state incurred losses of around Rs 2,400 crore due to road damage, while in 2025 the figure rose to nearly Rs 3,000 crore. Technical assessments carried out by the department identified inadequate drainage systems and slope instability as the main reasons for repeated road failures.

He said the proposed policy represents a shift from repair-based practices to preventive and scientific road management. Drainage will now be treated as a core engineering component of road construction and maintenance, rather than an add-on, with the objective of improving the long-term durability of roads.

Under the new framework, drainage structures will be designed based on hydrological data such as actual rainfall intensity and catchment characteristics instead of standard designs. The policy also emphasises modern drainage systems that allow mechanical cleaning and reduce choking. Mandatory preventive measures have been proposed for landslide-prone and seepage zones, along with steps to stop water from entering road foundations by ensuring proper treatment of road shoulders adjoining drainage channels.

To support sustained implementation, the PWD has proposed a separate budget head titled “Road Drainage” under Major Head 5054. This would allow independent funding for drainage works, separate from routine road maintenance. The policy also provides for strict enforcement under the Road Infrastructure Protection Act to prevent the illegal discharge of sewage and solid waste into road drains.

Vikramaditya Singh said the policy will be implemented in phases, with priority given to Major District Roads to ensure reliable all-weather connectivity, particularly in economically and strategically important regions of the state. He said the drainage policy is a long-term structural solution to monsoon-related road damage and will enhance safety and resilience of Himachal Pradesh’s road network.