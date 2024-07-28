Minjar Fair 2024: Governor Stresses on Preserving Folk Traditions for Future Generations

Chamba – The International Minjar Fair was inaugurated with great fanfare and traditional splendour by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla in the Chamba today. The event commenced with the ceremonial hoisting of the Minjar flag and the enchanting melodies of Kunjdi-Malhar songs. In his address, the Governor emphasized the importance of the Minjar Fair in preserving and showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh, while also promoting the values of brotherhood and fraternity. He urged the need to protect these cultural traditions for future generations.

The Minjar Fair, an annual event celebrated in Chamba, has deep historical roots dating back to the 10th century. It originally marked the end of the monsoon season and the celebration of the harvest. The fair gets its name from the ‘Minjar,’ a silk tassel symbolizing a corn stalk, worn by locals during the festivities. Over the centuries, the fair has evolved into a week-long celebration featuring cultural performances, sports events, and traditional rituals.

One of the fair’s highlights is the grand procession to the Ravi River, where offerings of Minjar are made. This colourful procession is accompanied by traditional music and dance, reflecting the vibrant heritage of the region. The Minjar Fair is not just a cultural event but a significant part of Chamba’s identity, drawing visitors from across the state and beyond.

In his speech, Governor Shukla hailed the Minjar Fair as a remarkable example of Himachal Pradesh’s unique identity and cultural richness. “The Minjar Fair is a testament to our deep-rooted traditions and cultural heritage. It is essential to preserve these traditions for future generations, as they promote unity and fraternity among the people,” he said.

Governor Shukla also addressed the growing concern of drug addiction in the state, calling for collective awareness and action against this menace. “The preservation of our culture and traditions plays a crucial role in countering the influence of anti-social elements trying to harm our society,” he added, highlighting the role of cultural events like the Minjar Fair in fostering a sense of community and resilience.

Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Kuldeep Singh Pathania, who, along with other dignitaries, attended the fair. Deputy Commissioner and President of the Mela Committee, Mukesh Repaswal, welcomed and honored the Governor on behalf of the organizing committee.

As the Minjar Fair progresses through the week, it promises to be a hub of activity, offering a rich array of cultural performances, traditional sports, and community gatherings. The fair continues to be a vibrant celebration that honours the past while looking towards the future, fostering community spirit and cultural pride in Chamba.