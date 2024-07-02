Shimla – In a move set to provide financial relief to apple growers across Himachal Pradesh, the Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) has finalized the prices for universal cartons for the upcoming apple season. This decision is expected to benefit lakhs of fruit growers in the state.

For the first time, the implementation of universal cartons has been made compulsory. HPMC has announced a reduction in carton prices compared to last year, with the new rates set at Rs 48 for brown cartons and Rs 56 for white cartons, excluding GST. This marks a decrease of Rs 7.50 and Rs 3.50 respectively from the previous year’s prices. In the last apple season, brown cartons were priced at Rs 51.50 and white cartons at Rs 63.50.

These universal cartons will be available for purchase at HPMC offices starting next week. The price adjustment follows the completion of HPMC’s tender process on Monday, aimed at ensuring the availability of cartons for the gardeners.

The tender process Shivalik Containers, Jasmer Makers, Redins Pro, Mahavir Packaging, Sagar India, KSP Fibers, Jazz Packers and others participated. After a technical screening, four companies were deemed eligible, with Shivalik Containers, Jazz Packers, and Jasmer Makers ultimately being shortlisted to supply the cartons.

These companies have been directed to deliver the cartons to HPMC within a week, ensuring timely distribution to the gardeners as the apple season approaches.