Shimla: Entering Himachal Pradesh will become more expensive from April 1 as the state government has increased toll barrier fees for the financial year 2025-26. Private vehicles will see a ₹10 hike, while charges for commercial and cargo vehicles will rise by ₹20. The revised rates will apply at all 55 toll barriers across the state.

Under the new rates, private vehicles entering Himachal will now have to pay ₹70 instead of ₹60 for a 24-hour pass. Passenger vehicles with six to twelve seats will be charged ₹110, while those with more than twelve seats will pay ₹180. Heavy cargo vehicles will now be required to pay ₹570, up from the previous ₹550.

The highest toll charge will apply to cargo vehicles weighing over 250 quintals, which will now be charged ₹720. Vehicles weighing between 120 to 250 quintals will pay ₹570, those between 90 and 120 quintals will be charged ₹320, while vehicles in the 20 to 90 quintal category will have to pay ₹170. Small goods vehicles weighing less than 20 quintals will be charged ₹130, and tractors, both private and public, will be required to pay ₹70.

The revised charges will also apply to Himachal-registered heavy cargo vehicles, as no exemption has been provided for local transporters. The Tax and Excise Department has confirmed that quarterly and annual passes will be issued based on the updated toll rates.