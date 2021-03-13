Solan: A doctor in the Regional hospital, Solan has tested positive for Covid-19 after getting inoculated with the second dose of vaccine.

The samples of other health officials and staff who came in contact with the doctor have been sent for Covid-19 tests.

According to District Health Officer, Solan, Mukta Rastogi, after a female doctor complained of Covid-19 related symptoms, her sample was sent for examination and she was found to be infected with Covid-19.

She is now under home isolation.

The doctor has already been administered with two doses of vaccine and was recently inoculated with the second dose, she added.