Solan: A doctor in the Regional hospital, Solan has tested positive for Covid-19 after getting inoculated with the second dose of vaccine.

The samples of other health officials and staff who came in contact with the doctor have been sent for Covid-19 tests.

According to District Health Officer, Solan, Mukta Rastogi, after a female doctor complained of Covid-19 related symptoms, her sample was sent for examination and she was found to be infected with Covid-19.

She is now under home isolation.

The doctor has already been administered with two doses of vaccine and was recently inoculated with the second dose, she added.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR