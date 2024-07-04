Shimla – The apple season has commenced with the arrival of the first batch of apples in universal cartons at the Bhattakufar fruit market. On Thursday, four boxes of early variety apples from the Kotgarh area were delivered to PRJ Traders, marking the beginning of the apple trading season. Each box fetched a price of Rs 600.

The season is facing a significant challenge: a shortage of universal cartons. This shortage is preventing many apple growers from bringing their harvests to market, as they lack the necessary packaging to transport their apples. Commission agents have noted that some apple growers are plucking their crops prematurely, resulting in a decline in the quality of apples available in the market.

The Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) has acknowledged the issue and assured that universal cartons will be available at all its centers by July 10. Until then, the market and apple growers alike must navigate the challenges posed by this shortage.