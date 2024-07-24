Better Amenities and Lower Fees Attract Apple Orchardists to Pinjore; Parwanoo Traders Concerned as Apple Growers Shift to Pinjore Market

The universal carton regulation in Himachal Pradesh is significantly impacting apple markets, with orchardists increasingly choosing Pinjore in Haryana over Parwanoo. As the apple trade commenced in Pinjore, a surge of Himachal orchardists began flocking there. Currently, while Parwanoo’s apple market receives only about 2,000 apple boxes daily, Pinjore’s market is seeing an influx of 10,000 to 15,000 boxes each day. This shift is causing concern among traders and commission agents in Parwanoo.

Apple growers are opting for Pinjore because they can sell their apples in the old telescopic cartons, which is not allowed in Parwanoo due to the universal carton regulation. They argue that the universal carton rule should be applied nationwide, as its current exclusive application in Himachal is forcing them to seek markets outside the state to avoid losses from using leftover telescopic cartons from last year.

The economic incentives at Pinjore also play a role. The market fee in Pinjore is just 0.5%, compared to 1% in Parwanoo. Additionally, Pinjore offers better amenities for farmers, commission agents, and apple traders. In Parwanoo, visitors must rely on dhabas for food, whereas Pinjore’s market committee has established a canteen offering full meals for just 10 rupees. The absence of restrictions on telescopic cartons in Pinjore further attracts orchardists.

The disparity between the two markets is evident, as Parwanoo struggles with declining business while Pinjore thrives. The universal carton regulation, intended to standardize packaging, has inadvertently driven Himachal orchardists to Pinjore, affecting the local economy in Parwanoo. This trend underscores the need for a more uniform policy to ensure equitable trading conditions for orchardists across the country.

As the apple season progresses, the shifting dynamics between these markets highlight the broader implications of regulatory measures on local economies. The Himachal Pradesh government may need to revisit its policies to prevent further economic displacement and ensure that local markets like Parwanoo remain viable and competitive for apple growers.