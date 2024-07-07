Theog – The construction of a government hospital in Theog, completed at a cost of ₹17 crores, is now under investigation following numerous reported defects. Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore conducted a surprise inspection, uncovering various building quality issues.

Among the faults found were dampness within the hospital premises and tiles that had already begun to detach. Officials attended The inspection, including executives from the State Public Works Department (PWD). Following the inspection, Rathore instructed the officials to conduct a thorough investigation.

“The SDM of Theog has been tasked with investigating the matter and is expected to submit a comprehensive report within one month,” Rathore ordered. He emphasized that the government will determine further action based on the findings of this report.

Rathore reiterated the government’s commitment to quality in construction projects. “There will be no compromise on construction quality,” he asserted. “Action will be taken against anyone involved in corruption, including not only the contractor responsible for the construction but also the supervising officers.”

This investigation aims to address the construction flaws and uphold accountability, ensuring that public infrastructure projects meet the required standards of quality and safety.

The Executive of the State Public Works Department and other officials present during the inspection were directed to provide full cooperation in the investigation. Rathore has made it clear that the state government will take stringent action based on the investigation report to prevent such incidents from recurring in future projects.