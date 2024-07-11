Bhanjal Solar Project to Generate 10.54 Million Units of Power Annually

Una – In a bold step towards achieving its environmental goals, Himachal Pradesh is accelerating its transition towards becoming a green state by 2026 through a series of ambitious solar energy initiatives. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu underscored this vision during the inauguration of the 5 MW Bhanjal solar power project in Una district.

The Bhanjal solar power project, commissioned by H.P. Power Corporation Limited, will cover 9 hectares and is expected to be completed within eight months. This Rs. 31 crore initiative will generate 10.54 million units of power annually, contributing Rs. 3.82 crore in revenue to the state. Featuring 30,000 solar modules, the project will also help reduce carbon emissions by 396 tonnes per year.

Addressing a gathering, CM Sukhu emphasized the dual benefits of the Bhanjal project: mitigating carbon emissions by 396 tonnes per year and bolstering the state’s renewable energy capacity. This initiative aligns closely with Himachal Pradesh’s broader strategy to promote sustainable development and combat climate change.

The Chief Minister also highlighted recent milestones in Una district’s solar energy expansion. Notably, the inauguration of the 32 MW Pekhubela solar power project, completed in a record time of eight months at a cost of Rs. 220 crore, underscores the state’s rapid progress in harnessing solar power.

Looking ahead, Himachal Pradesh aims to further enhance its renewable energy portfolio with the commencement of a 10 MW solar power project in Kutlehar, with an investment of Rs. 67.82 crores. These initiatives are integral to the state government’s ambitious plan to make Himachal Pradesh a model of environmental stewardship and economic resilience.