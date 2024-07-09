Dehra – Hoshiar Singh, the BJP candidate from the Dehra assembly constituency in Kangra, has accused the Himachal Pradesh government of endangering his life. Singh, in a recent video shared on his social media, alleged that without the security provided by the Union Home Ministry, he would have been killed.

In the video, Singh claimed that police personnel in civilian clothes had been tailing his car. “I am not an accused,” he stated, “yet police patrol outside my house as if I am a criminal.” This video has since gone viral on social media, drawing significant attention and concern.

The allegations come at a crucial time as the wife of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is also contesting the elections from Dehra. Singh’s claims have added fuel to the already heated political atmosphere in the region.

Voting is set to take place tomorrow, July 10, on three key seats in Himachal Pradesh: Dehra, Nalagarh, and Hamirpur. Singh’s allegations have raised questions about the fairness and safety of the election process in Dehra.