Shimla: The Meteorological Center Shimla has forecasted contrasting weather conditions across Himachal Pradesh, with snowfall expected in higher altitudes and rising temperatures in the plains. A weather alert has also been issued for thunderstorms, hailstorms, and strong winds in some districts.

According to the forecast, light rain and snowfall are expected in Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, and Kullu on March 26. On March 27, these weather conditions may extend to parts of Shimla, Una, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur. A yellow alert has been issued for thunder, lightning, and hailstorm activity, with winds likely to blow at speeds of 30 to 40 km per hour in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi districts. Meanwhile, Shimla remained lightly cloudy on Tuesday.

The minimum and maximum temperatures in some parts of the state are likely to drop by 3-4 degrees Celsius in the next two days. However, from March 28 to April 1, the weather is expected to remain clear across Himachal Pradesh. After the initial dip, no significant change in minimum temperatures is expected over the next 2-3 days, while maximum temperatures may gradually rise by 3-4 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

As the plains and lower regions of the state experience rising temperatures, residents are already feeling the heat. On Tuesday, the mercury crossed 30 degrees Celsius in many places, making daytime conditions uncomfortable. Una recorded the highest temperature at 34.0°C, followed by Bilaspur (32.6°C), Sundernagar (31.3°C), Kangra (30.4°C) and Solan (30.1°C). Other notable temperatures included Nahan (28.5°C), Chamba (27.7°C), Dharamsala (27.2°C), Shimla (22.4°C), and Manali (21.5°C).