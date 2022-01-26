Shimla: Police has arrested two drug paddlers with 21.12 grams of Chitta in the HRTC Bus near Taradevi in Shimla.
Paddlers were identified as Piyush and Sonu Kumar of Hisar of Haryana. As per the police record, they were earlier involved in drug peddling and have cases registered under the NDPS Act at Police Station Dhalli.
This is the second instance when Shimla Police have recovered Chitta from other state residents in the last four days. Earlier, Shimla Police have arrested three Delhi residents with 33-gram Chitta near Shoghi in the Shimla district.