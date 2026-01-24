A Shimla police constable arrested with heroin at the Shoghi check post has been dismissed from service with immediate effect, the police department said, calling the act a serious breach of discipline and trust.

As reported earlier, the case surfaced during routine checking at the Shoghi barrier in Shimla, where a police team intercepted a vehicle coming from Chandigarh. Three youths—Rahul Kumar, Gaurav and Vikas—were travelling in the vehicle. During the search, the police recovered 9.480 grams of heroin (chitta), leading to their immediate arrest.

Subsequent verification revealed that Rahul Kumar, one of the accused, was a serving constable in the Himachal Pradesh Police and was posted with the Shimla Traffic Police at the time of his arrest. The disclosure of a police official’s involvement in the drug trade had sent shockwaves through the department.

Taking serious note of the matter, the police department termed the act as gross misconduct and a grave breach of discipline. Officials stated that involvement of a law enforcer in drug trafficking not only violates service conduct rules but also severely dents the credibility of the police force.

Adopting a strict stance, the department dismissed constable Rahul Kumar from service with immediate effect. Special powers under Article 311(2)(b) of the Indian Constitution were invoked to terminate his services without a prolonged departmental inquiry, citing the need to maintain discipline and public trust.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the drug case is continuing. The police are examining the source of the recovered heroin and probing whether the accused had links with a wider drug network operating in and around Shimla.