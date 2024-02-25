Statewide Preparedness Ensures Comprehensive Coverage on National Immunization Day

Shimla – In an assertive move to fortify its defense against polio, Himachal Pradesh gears up for a robust Polio Immunization Drive with the establishment of 5,870 booths and the deployment of 257 agile mobile teams. This proactive approach aims to ensure the swift and efficient administration of polio drops across the state on the upcoming National Immunization Day, March 3, 2024.

Health Secretary M. Sudha Devi emphasized the critical role of this initiative in fostering a healthier Himachal Pradesh. She highlighted the comprehensive approach, stating, “The health of children is a pivotal component in making Himachal healthier, and this immunization drive is a testament to the government’s dedicated commitment to the well-being of our youngest citizens.”

March 3 at their nearest health centers, booths, and through the mobile teams. Special attention will be given to children from migrant worker families, ensuring inclusivity in the vaccination drive.

Notably, the Polio Immunization Drive is not solely focused on polio prevention. As part of the broader National Tuberculosis Programme (NTP), adult BCG immunization will be conducted in six districts – Bilaspur, Kangra, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Una – as a proactive measure to prevent tuberculosis.

The success of the immunization drive hinges on the active participation of the community, and the Health Secretary has urged citizens to join hands in this collective endeavour.