Bilaspur: In a devastating tragedy, at least 15 people were killed when a massive landslide crashed onto a private bus near Bhallu Bridge in Barthin, Bilaspur district, on Tuesday evening. The powerful impact tore the roof of the bus apart, burying passengers under heavy rocks and soil. Among the dead were four members of the same family, while two children miraculously survived.

The private bus was on its routine route from Marotan to Ghumarwin when disaster struck around 6:30 p.m. Witnesses said the mountainside suddenly gave way, sending a torrent of boulders and debris crashing down. The bus, caught directly in the path of the falling rocks, was flung toward the edge of a ravine, trapping passengers inside.

Those travelling behind the bus immediately stopped and raised an alarm. Local residents, police, and emergency responders rushed to the spot. Two children — Aarushi (10) and Shaurya (8) — were rescued alive from the debris and admitted to the hospital. Their mother and relatives were among the dead. Another passenger, identified as Rahul, remains missing.

Rescue teams, including personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), worked late into the night using JCB machines to clear boulders and mud. According to SDM Ghumarwin Gaurav Chaudhary, the bus has since been removed from the spot, and the search operation has concluded. Officials confirmed that both the driver and conductor also lost their lives.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, calling it “extremely saddening.” “I express my heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” she said in a social media post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF). “Saddened by the accident in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. I express my condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May God grant a speedy recovery to the injured,” he said.

Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he was deeply saddened by the incident and confirmed that NDRF teams were on-site for rescue operations. “I express my condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a quick recovery,” he posted on social media.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also conveyed his condolences, assuring that the state government stands firmly with the bereaved families. “This is a heartbreaking incident. The government will extend all possible help to the affected families during this difficult time,” he said.

The fatal crash has once again highlighted the persistent threat of landslides in Himachal Pradesh, particularly along hilly routes weakened by months of rainfall. Experts have repeatedly warned that fragile slopes and unregulated construction continue to make travel risky in several parts of the state.