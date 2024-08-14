Shimla: The Health Department of Himachal Pradesh has announced the extension of the empanelment of private hospitals under the Mukhya Mantri Himachal Health Care Scheme (HIMCARE) for providing dialysis services. This extension, valid from September 1st to November 30th, 2024, aims to ensure uninterrupted access to essential healthcare services for patients requiring regular dialysis.

A spokesperson for the Health Department emphasized that this extension is made in the larger public interest to ensure that patients do not face any disruptions in their treatment. The spokesperson also clarified that while the empanelment of private hospitals for dialysis services has been extended, all other provisions of the HIMCARE scheme will remain unchanged.

HIMCARE is a health insurance scheme launched by the Himachal Pradesh government to provide cashless medical treatment to residents not covered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. It primarily benefits economically weaker sections, offering coverage for a wide range of treatments across empanelled hospitals.

The extension of private hospital empanelment under HIMCARE is expected to ease the burden on government hospitals, providing patients with convenient access to dialysis services at nearby private facilities.