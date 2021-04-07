Solan: In a setback to BJP, Congress has won the Solan Municipal Corporation elections that were held on Wednesday.

The Congress won nine wards out of the total 15 wards. While, BJP won seven wards, an independent candidate won from Ward 1.

Ward Candidate Party 1 Manish Kumar Independent 2 Sushma Sharma BJP 3 Rajni BJP 4 Sangeeta Thakur Congress 5 Kulbhushan BJP 6 Rekha Sahni BJP 7 Pooja Congress 8 Poonam Congress 9 Shailender Gupta BJP 10 Isha Prashar Congress 11 Abhay Sharma Congress 12 Usha Sharma Congress 13 Meera Anand BJP 14 Rajiv Kumar Congress 15 Santosh Thakur Congress 16 Seema BJP 17 Sardar Singh Thakur Congress

Congress also Palampur Municipal Corporation, while BJP won Dharamshala and Mandi corporations.