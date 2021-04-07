Solan: In a setback to BJP, Congress has won the Solan Municipal Corporation elections that were held on Wednesday.
The Congress won nine wards out of the total 15 wards. While, BJP won seven wards, an independent candidate won from Ward 1.
|Ward
|Candidate
|Party
|1
|Manish Kumar
|Independent
|2
|Sushma Sharma
|BJP
|3
|Rajni
|BJP
|4
|Sangeeta Thakur
|Congress
|5
|Kulbhushan
|BJP
|6
|Rekha Sahni
|BJP
|7
|Pooja
|Congress
|8
|Poonam
|Congress
|9
|Shailender Gupta
|BJP
|10
|Isha Prashar
|Congress
|11
|Abhay Sharma
|Congress
|12
|Usha Sharma
|Congress
|13
|Meera Anand
|BJP
|14
|Rajiv Kumar
|Congress
|15
|Santosh Thakur
|Congress
|16
|Seema
|BJP
|17
|Sardar Singh Thakur
|Congress
Congress also Palampur Municipal Corporation, while BJP won Dharamshala and Mandi corporations.