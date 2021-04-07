Solan: In a setback to BJP, Congress has won the Solan Municipal Corporation elections that were held on Wednesday.

The Congress won nine wards out of the total 15 wards. While, BJP won seven wards, an independent candidate won from Ward 1.

WardCandidateParty
1Manish KumarIndependent
2Sushma SharmaBJP
3RajniBJP
4Sangeeta ThakurCongress
5KulbhushanBJP
6Rekha SahniBJP
7PoojaCongress
8PoonamCongress
9Shailender GuptaBJP
10Isha PrasharCongress
11Abhay SharmaCongress
12Usha SharmaCongress
13 Meera AnandBJP
14Rajiv KumarCongress
15 Santosh ThakurCongress
16 SeemaBJP
17Sardar Singh ThakurCongress

Congress also Palampur Municipal Corporation, while BJP won Dharamshala and Mandi corporations.

