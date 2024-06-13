District Police Denies Claims, Stands by Investigation Procedures

A video featuring Head Constable Jasbir of the Sirmaur Police has gone viral, leading to widespread concern and debate. In the video, Jasbir, who is currently stationed at the Kala Amb police station, makes serious allegations of coercion and undue pressure from both senior officers and victims involved in a recent case.

Jasbir, who is stationed at the Kala Amb police station, references an FIR filed four days ago, noting that the listed offenses are bailable. However, he claims that the victims are insisting on charging the accused under Section 307 of the IPC, which pertains to attempted murder, and are threatening him with suspension if he does not comply. Jasbir also alleges that senior police officers have called him in with the case file and exerted pressure on him.

In his video, Jasbir questions the applicability of Section 307 to an assault case, noting the lack of cooperation from the victims. He expresses his frustration, stating that despite his role as a police officer, his superiors are siding with the victims and issuing orders to arrest the accused based on their demands. He further mentions that another Investigation Officer (IO) who wants to arrest the accused can take the case file from him. Jasbir asserts that he is being unfairly implicated and is now forced to resign.

Superintendent of Police Sirmaur, Raman Kumar Meena, addressed the situation in a statement. He recounted an incident from June 8, 2024, where a local tractor driver, along with his father and uncle, was assaulted by youths from Punjab driving a Scorpio. The altercation occurred over a right of way dispute. Following a complaint from the local youth, a case was registered under sections 341, 323, 147, 148, and 149 of the IPC. The investigation of this case was assigned to Head Constable Jasbir.

SP Meena stated that the local community was dissatisfied with Jasbir’s handling of the case and reported their concerns to higher authorities. Upon reviewing the case file, senior officials identified numerous irregularities in the investigation. Jasbir was instructed to conduct the investigation according to legal standards. Despite these directives, Jasbir released a video on social media making what SP Meena described as “irresponsible and false allegations” against senior officers, thereby tarnishing the image of the police department. The Superintendent firmly denied these allegations and stood by the investigation procedures.