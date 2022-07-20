Shimla: To check the spread of silt to fertile land, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday asked the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to evolve an effective mechanism.

The Chief Minister, in a meeting of senior officials of the BBMB and the state government here, directed to ensure proper retaining walls and safety measures to save precious land of farmers from getting flooded with silt.

“Crash barriers must also be installed alongside the canal to avoid any untoward incident,” CM further added.

The BBMB must take the work of metalling and tarring of Baggi to Dhanotu road in Sundernagar and Nachan areas of Mandi district to facilitate the commuters, CM said and further directed to expedite the work on Thawal bridge in Sundernagar and also asked BBMB to consider the construction of roads alongside 40 meters Mangla bridge.