In an effort to promote digital inclusivity and create employment opportunities in rural regions, the government has unveiled plans to open 1000 Lok Mitra Kendra throughout the state during the current fiscal year. These centers aim to provide instant internet access to individuals residing in far-flung areas, particularly in rural communities where reliable internet services are lacking.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed the government’s determination to ensure high-speed internet connectivity in rural areas through the establishment of Lok Mitra Kendra. The initiative also involves the extensive laying of an Optical Fiber Cable network across the state to provide reliable and fast connectivity. The government will collaborate with relevant authorities to strengthen 5G services, with a dedicated budget allocation for the project in the current financial year.

The existing Lok Mitra Kendras have played a vital role in facilitating quick and easy access to various online government services, such as birth and death certificate registration, revenue records, bonafide certificates, driving license issuance, educational institution registration, examination form submission, and online job applications. Strengthening the Lok Mitra Kendra network will enhance the efficiency of these services, ensuring responsive and transparent administration.

Furthermore, the government has taken steps to upgrade the State Data Centre, allowing citizens to access information related to development and welfare with a simple click. The Chief Minister announced plans to establish an Integrated Database Management System within the next four months. This system will facilitate the mapping of different welfare schemes across departments, such as Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Labour & Employment, enabling effective planning and the formulation of targeted welfare programs.

In line with promoting efficiency and convenience, the government has initiated the creation of a registry called “Him Parivar.” This platform will consolidate relevant data from various sources onto a single platform, integrating information about family members from portals like PDS and e-Kalyan. Each beneficiary will be assigned a unique ID, streamlining access to the benefits of various government schemes. With the implementation of Him Parivar, beneficiaries will only need to submit necessary documents once, eliminating the need for multiple visits to government offices.