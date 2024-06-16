Shimla – A severe heat wave has gripped Himachal Pradesh, affecting eight districts including Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, Mandi, and Sirmaur. This extreme weather has caused temperatures to soar above 40 degrees Celsius in nine areas, significantly impacting daily life. The scorching heat persists day and night, with no immediate respite expected until the onset of pre-monsoon showers on June 18.

The MeT Department has issued a yellow alert for heat waves across most areas on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures on Friday and Saturday night remained uncomfortably high, with Shimla recording a minimum of 20.4 degrees Celsius, while Dharamshala, Una, Nahan, Solan, Manali, Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, and Paonta Sahib experienced temperatures ranging from 13.1 to 29.0 degrees Celsius.

Despite the heat, tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh are bustling with visitors seeking refuge from the hotter plains. Popular spots such as Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie, Kasauli, and Dharamshala report high occupancy rates in hotels.

The Meteorological Center forecasts rain across most parts of the state from June 18 to June 21, providing some anticipated relief from the heat. The monsoon is expected to arrive by the end of June, potentially bringing more substantial cooling to the region.

Bright sunshine bathed the entire state, including the capital Shimla, on Sunday, exacerbating the already intense heat in both hilly and plain districts. As the mercury soared to between 40 and 45 degrees Celsius in the plains, the need for relief became increasingly urgent.