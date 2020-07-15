Shimla: Following the steep rise in the Coronavirus cases at Baddi-Nalagarh region of Solan district, the state government has decided to quarantined migrant labourers.

The State Government has decided that industrialists or contractors are allowed to bring labourers after due approval of the administration and would be kept in quarantine as per guidelines issued by the Health Department.

As per government direction, Big Industrial units will have to create adequate quarantine capacity, whereas small units can pool for creating the quarantine facility.

State CM Jai Ram Thakur also hold a meeting with Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and Chief Medical Officers of the State through video conferencing and directed to keep a strict vigil on arrival of migrant labourers particularly in industrial units. CM also directed the Industries and Labour and Employment Departments to keep a strict vigil on industrial units to follow the SOP issued from time to time in this regard.

Jai Ram Thakur said that keeping in view the festive season, the State Government has decided not to open the temples and other religious places in the State for the time being to avoid overcrowding. He directed the officers to strictly enforce the decision of allowing the participation of not more than 50 persons in marriages and other family functions.

Chief Minister also directed the Chief Medical Officers to increase testing capacity of COVID-19 in their respective districts. He said that all the persons with ILI symptoms should be invariably tested for COVID-19 besides ensuring proper testing of all the primary and secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients.