Shimla – A landslide in the Chalonthi area of Shimla has put a building in danger, prompting immediate action by the local administration. The Municipal Corporation has evacuated the building after it developed significant cracks, raising fears of potential collapse.

The building, which housed the owner and seven tenants, was deemed unsafe following the landslide. The evacuation was swiftly carried out to ensure the safety of the residents. Police have been deployed at the site to secure the area and assist with the situation.

Compounding the issue is ongoing construction work for a four-lane tunnel in the vicinity, which may have exacerbated the instability of the ground in the area. This has added to the concerns of residents and officials about the structural integrity of nearby buildings.

The incident highlights the increasing frequency and severity of landslides in the region, particularly during the monsoon season. In 2023, monsoon rains wreaked havoc across Himachal Pradesh, causing extensive damage. The state government reported losses exceeding ₹12,000 crores, with thousands of houses either completely or partially damaged.

As the first rains of the 2024 monsoon season begin, the threat of further landslides and related dangers looms large over Shimla and other parts of Himachal Pradesh. Experts warn that such incidents are likely to become more common in the coming months, advising residents and administration to remain vigilant and prepared for potential emergencies.