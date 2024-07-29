The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has announced the establishment of the BioNEST-IIT Mandi Catalyst Centre, sponsored by the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC). With an initial funding of Rs. 5 crore, this centre aims to nurture entrepreneurial ventures in the biotechnology and healthcare sectors, addressing India’s unique social, economic, and ecological challenges.

Situated in the Himalayan region, the centre leverages IIT Mandi’s strategic location, biodiversity, and traditional medicinal knowledge to tackle regional and global health challenges. It aims to attract national and international attention and partnerships.

Key Focus Areas:

Healthcare Innovation: Developing solutions for disease detection, affordable healthcare, medical devices, prosthetics, tissue engineering, and regenerative medicine. Biotechnology: Exploring avenues in drug discovery, biotechnology applications, bioactive compounds, supplements, and functional foods for health and wellness.

The centre will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure for advanced research, fostering multidisciplinary innovation. It will collaborate with regional healthcare stakeholders, government agencies, industry partners, and local communities to create a dynamic ecosystem for impactful research.

Dr. Satvasheel Ramesh Powar, Faculty-in-charge of IIT Mandi Catalyst, emphasized the centre’s role in enhancing the entrepreneurial ecosystem. “The BioNEST-IIT Mandi Catalyst Centre will support business ventures in biotechnology and healthcare, generating significant economic opportunities and promoting sustainable development,” he said.

The BIRAC-sponsored BioNEST at IIT Mandi aims to provide infrastructure and mentorship to budding entrepreneurs, cultivating a vibrant ecosystem for developing cutting-edge technologies addressing global healthcare and environmental challenges.