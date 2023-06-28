In a deeply saddening turn of events, a young man has tragically taken his own life, leaving behind a suicide note that holds his wife and in-laws responsible for his untimely demise. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, raising concerns about the circumstances leading to the desperate act.

The distressing incident unfolded in a village under the jurisdiction of Haripur police station, where the lifeless body of Rohit Kumar (27), the son of Vijay Pal, was discovered on Wednesday morning. Rohit had hanged himself from the ceiling fan in his residence located in Indira Colony of Jhakled Panchayat.

Upon learning about the incident, a crowd quickly gathered at the scene, prompted by the commotion raised by the family members. Rohit, known for his woodworking skills and ownership of a shop adjacent to his house, seemed to have reached a point of unbearable anguish. The Haripur police promptly arrived at the location, taking custody of the deceased’s body. During their investigation, authorities uncovered a suicide note that explicitly blamed Rohit’s wife, mother-in-law, father-in-law and wife’s brother for his decision to end his life.

Acting upon a complaint lodged by the young man’s mother, the police have registered a case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code against Rohit’s wife, mother-in-law, father-in-law and wife’s brother. As the legal process unfolds, the deceased’s body has been transferred to Dehra Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Investigation revealed that Rohit had tied the knot with a woman from Bilpad in the Darkata area just a month and a half prior to the unfortunate incident.