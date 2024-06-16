Narkanda — In a significant move to improve connectivity and boost tourism in upper Shimla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that the Dhalli-Narkanda National Highway will be expanded into a four-lane road. This development aims to ease travel for residents and tourists visiting popular destinations like Kufri, Fagu, Theog, and Narkanda. The project will also include the construction of tunnels where necessary to enhance the route’s efficiency and safety.

Chief Minister Sukhu shared these plans while addressing public concerns at Hatu temple in Narkanda on Sunday. He emphasized the state government’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure in the region and mentioned that the demand for this project would be presented to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

“The conversion of the Dhalli-Narkanda highway into a four-lane road will significantly improve accessibility for both locals and tourists. Tunnels will be constructed as required to ensure a smooth and safe journey,” said Chief Minister Sukhu.

In addition to the highway expansion, the Chief Minister announced plans to widen the road leading to Hatu temple, which is expected to attract more tourists. He also revealed that the government is considering the installation of a ropeway to Hatu temple to further boost tourism.

Recognizing the immense potential for tourism in the upper Shimla district, the Chief Minister highlighted several other development initiatives. A budget of Rs 5 crore has been allocated for the establishment of an ice skating rink in Narkanda. Furthermore, a multipurpose sports hall will be constructed to cater to various recreational activities.

These initiatives are part of the government’s broader strategy to develop upper Shimla into a premier tourist destination, leveraging its natural beauty and cultural heritage. The infrastructure improvements are expected to provide a significant boost to the local economy by attracting more visitors and promoting sustainable tourism.