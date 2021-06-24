Shillai/Nahan: Himachal Pradesh police have found the mother of a baby girl that was abandoned and left on a pile of cow dung in the Sirmaur district.

In a shocking revelation, her mother is a minor and is studying in twelfth standard.

In her statement, the girl has claimed that she was raped by her brother-in-law after which she conceived the child. After delivering the baby girl, she abandoned her due to the fear of humiliation by her relatives as well as the society.

On the basis of her accusations, police have launched a man hunt to find her brother-in-law. A DNA test of the accused will also be conducted to confirm that he is indeed the father.

On Tuesday, a newborn girl was found by a local resident in Kamiyara village in Ronhat, district Sirmaur while he was on his way to his field. He immediately informed the police who reached there along with a doctor and rescued the baby.

As per the eye witness, only the face of the toddler was uncovered while rest of her body was covered in the dung.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Paonta Sahib Bir Bahadur said that a case under section 317 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the mother while a case under section 376 of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act have registered against her brother-in-law.

Meanwhile, the newborn girl is undergoing treatment in Dr YS Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan.