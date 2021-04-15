Chandigarh: Octogenarian Congress leader, Virbhadra Singh is recovering from Covid-19 after he was tested positive last Tuesday.

A day after he was shifted to Max hospital, Chandigarh as a precautionary measure, his son MLA Vikramaditya Singh took to social media on Thursday and shared his wellbeing.

“Virbhadra Singh is recuperating and the doctors at Max Hospital have decided to keep him under observation for a few days, before allowing him to return back to Shimla,” said Vikramaditya Singh.

https://www.facebook.com/VikramadityaINC/posts/305429144288072

He expressed his gratitude to all for prayers and well wishes.