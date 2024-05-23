Mandi – The electoral battleground in Mandi has intensified with a fresh controversy involving Bollywood actress and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut and Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh. The Congress party has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission, accusing Ranaut of making derogatory remarks against Singh and his family.

The Congress party’s legal cell has called for action, alleging that Kangana’s public comments are aimed at tarnishing Singh’s image. The complaint asserts that Ranaut’s language has violated the Model Code of Conduct, a set of guidelines that governs the decorum and conduct of candidates during election campaigns.

“An attempt is being made to politically assassinate Vikramaditya’s character. He is being described as a goon, a thief and a spoiled brat,” the complaint details. The Congress legal team argues that such language is unacceptable and demands the Election Commission to intervene and impose appropriate sanctions on the BJP candidate.

Simultaneously, Vikramaditya Singh has issued a defamation notice to Kangana Ranaut. The notice demands a retraction of her statements and an apology, emphasizing that her remarks have caused significant harm to his reputation.

In a related incident, Congress has filed a second complaint regarding BJP leader Jairam Thakur. The complaint alleges that Thakur is unjustly blaming Congress and its leaders for a recent stone-pelting incident in Lahaul-Spiti. Congress contends that Thakur’s statements are inflammatory and politically motivated, urging the Election Commission to take strict action.