New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi and invited him to join the Golden Jubilee function of Statehood of Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal is celebrating 50 years of its Statehood on 25 January 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for successful completion of three years of the present State Government in office besides Golden Jubilee celebration of Statehood on 25th January 2021. He assured of joining one of these functions through virtual mode besides all possible assistance and support to state in future.

Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister for his support to the State Government during last three years especially successful implementation of ambitious projects like Atal Tunnel etc.

Chief Minister also invited the Prime Minister for inaugurating the 111 MW Sawra Kuddu Hydro Power Project in Shimla district as it has been completed at a cost of Rs. 1796 crores. He further said that due to policy support extended by the Centre, 210 MW Luhri Stage-I Project and 66 MW Dhaula Sidh Project with a combined investment of Rs. 2497 crore were ready for foundation stone laying. He requested the Prime Minister to perform the foundation stone laying ceremony.

Jai Ram Thakur requested for speedy approval of ADB funded project for developing tourism infrastructure worth $233.32 million.