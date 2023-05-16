As part of the Prime Minister’s commitment to prioritizing employment generation, Rozgar Melas were held at 45 locations across the country, with newly inducted recruits receiving Offer of Appointment (OOA) through video conferencing. In Shimla, Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, handed out appointment letters for various posts to 28 youths at the Rozgar Mela held at Gaiety Heritage Cultural Complex.

Speaking to the gathering, Anurag Thakur advised the newly appointed recruits to work with full devotion and integrity. He also called on them to serve the nation and contribute to nation-building by devoting extra time and effort to a specific area. Singh also emphasized the importance of staying up-to-date with technology and using it to perform their duties effectively.

The Rozgar Mela is part of the government’s initiative to provide one million jobs in the next year, with the newly appointed recruits known as Karmaveer, working as public servants representing the government of India. The initiative has already handed out over 2,88000 appointment letters at various locations across the country.

With India becoming the 5th largest economy in the world, the government’s focus is on employment generation, with the central government and state governments organizing job fairs to fill vacant posts. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst for further employment generation, providing meaningful opportunities for youth empowerment and participation in national development.

The newly inducted appointees will also get an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments.