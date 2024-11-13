Chamba – In a frightening incident near Jangi, 35 passengers on an HRTC bus had a narrow escape when the rear tyres of the bus separated following a sudden tyre burst. The bus was en route from Holi to Chamba.

The quick thinking of the bus driver averted a major tragedy. Despite the sudden tyre failure, the driver managed to bring the bus to a safe stop by applying the brakes in time. The passengers were terrified by the sudden jolt, but fortunately, no one sustained injuries, and there was no damage to property.

The bus had been travelling along a stretch of road with a steep drop on one side. Had the driver lost control, the bus could have plunged into the deep gorge below, resulting in a far more severe accident.

What has raised concerns among passengers is the response from the Chamba depot. Despite the bus being rendered immobile, no replacement was dispatched to pick up the stranded travellers. Many passengers were forced to continue their journey on foot or rely on makeshift arrangements.

This incident has brought attention to the condition of HRTC buses and the need for timely maintenance. Passengers expressed frustration over the lack of an alternative bus and highlighted the risk posed by using vehicles that may not be in optimal condition.