Mandi: The state police has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the Mandi Liquor Tragedy, in which five people have lost their lives.

SIT comprises Madhu Sudan, DIG Central Range Head, Kushal Chand Sharma, SP Kangra, Shalini Agnihotri, SP Mandi and Virender Kalia, SP Crime CID Shimla.

Total five people have died after consuming liquor, Santra Brand Desi Liquor manufactured by VRV Foods Limited, Kangra and 999 Power Star Fine Whiskey, manufactured in Chandigarh, on Tuesday night, besides two are admitted at Medical College Ner Chowk, police said in its report.

Police have registered FIR under 304, 308 and 120 B IPC and investigating the case.