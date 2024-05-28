Shimla – As the monsoon season approaches, the Meteorological Department has issued an optimistic forecast for Himachal Pradesh, predicting normal rainfall for the region in 2024. This forecast is consistent with expectations for the broader northwest India, where the monsoon typically extends from June to September.

According to the latest meteorological data, Himachal Pradesh and other parts of northwest India are likely to experience normal rainfall during June 2024. While there is a general anticipation of normal precipitation across the country, certain areas in the northern and eastern parts of northwest India might see below-normal rainfall. This variability indicates that while the overall outlook is positive, localized deviations in rainfall could affect different areas uniquely.

In addition to the rainfall forecast, the Meteorological Department has projected that maximum temperatures in June will be above normal across most parts of India. This trend of higher-than-average temperatures extends to minimum temperatures as well, except in the far northern regions. This warmer-than-usual condition is expected to influence various sectors, including agriculture and water management, and could pose challenges for residents and authorities alike.

For Himachal Pradesh, the forecast of normal rainfall is particularly significant. The region, known for its dependency on monsoon rains for agriculture and water resources, can expect a steady progression of the rainy season. However, the warning of higher temperatures emphasizes the need for preparedness and adaptive measures to cope with potential heat stress and its impact on daily life and farming practices.

Overall, the monsoon of 2024 promises a balanced mix of weather patterns for Himachal Pradesh and the broader northwest region. The expectation of normal rainfall brings a sense of relief and optimism, but the concurrent forecast of above-normal temperatures nationwide highlights the need for a comprehensive approach to weather preparedness and resilience.