Shimla — The State Election Department, in alignment with the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) vision of ‘No voter to be left behind,’ has made significant strides in ensuring that every eligible voter, especially the elderly, participates in the electoral process. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg announced today that 32,194 voters aged above 85 have taken advantage of home voting till date, reflecting a commendable engagement among the senior population.

As the state approaches a poll day, the department has processed a total of 41,252 postal ballots (PBs) from 44,562 accepted Form 12-D applications across the four Parliamentary Constituencies (PCs). Additionally, 3,380 voters have cast their votes through PBs in their respective Assembly Constituencies (ACs) for the by-polls, from 3,651 accepted forms.

Detailed Breakdown of Postal Ballots:

Senior Citizens (Above 85 years):

Out of 31,122 forms accepted, 29,619 postal ballots have been received for the four PCs.

For the six ACs undergoing by-polls, 2,575 postal ballots have been received from 2,747 accepted forms.

Persons with Disabilities (PwD):

10,526 voters have cast their votes from 11,007 accepted forms for the Lok Sabha elections.

For the by-polls, 772 votes have been cast from 820 accepted forms.

Essential Services:

1,107 voters have utilized postal voting out of 2,433 accepted forms at Postal Voting Centres (PVCs) established in their respective ACs.

In the by-polls, 33 out of 84 accepted forms have resulted in cast votes.

CEO Garg emphasized the department’s commitment to facilitating voter participation across all demographics, particularly focusing on the youth and marginalized groups. The initiative to provide home voting for senior citizens and PwD voters is part of a broader effort to ensure inclusivity and accessibility in the electoral process.

“The active involvement of senior citizens in home voting is a testament to the robust measures put in place by the Election Department to uphold the democratic rights of all voters,” said Garg. “As we move closer to election day, these numbers reflect our success in encouraging voter participation and ensuring that every voice is heard.”

With the poll day nearing, the Election Department continues its efforts to engage voters and streamline the voting process, ensuring a smooth and inclusive election experience for all.