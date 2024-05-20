Shimla – Amidst the scorching temperatures engulfing most parts of the state, Shimla and other hill stations in Himachal Pradesh welcomed a gentle reprieve in the form of light rainfall this afternoon. The timely showers have offered much-needed relief from the relentless heatwave gripping the region.

In recent days, Himachal Pradesh has experienced uncharacteristically high temperatures, with popular tourist destinations like Shimla, Dharamsala, and Manali recording unusually warm weather this year. Over the weekend, Shimla saw temperatures surpassing 30 degrees Celsius, with Monday maintaining the trend of exceptionally high mercury levels.

Responding to the escalating temperatures, the meteorological department issued a yellow alert for the hill state, spanning the next four days. The alert warns of a heatwave in isolated areas of the lower hills, encompassing districts such as Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, Sirmaur, Kangra, and Shimla.

Predictions from the weather bureau suggest that average maximum temperatures across the state are anticipated to rise by two to three degrees Celsius, persisting appreciably above normal levels during this period. With such soaring temperatures, there is an increased risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly for individuals exposed to prolonged sunlight or engaged in strenuous activities.

In light of the forecast, the Meteorological Department has also forecasted sporadic rainfall in mid-hills and scattered rains or snow in higher altitudes for Monday and Tuesday.

In response to the challenging weather conditions, local administrations in Kangra and Bilaspur have already taken measures to adjust school timings, ensuring the safety and well-being of residents, particularly students.

As Himachal Pradesh grapples with the heatwave, the recent light rain offers a brief respite from the oppressive heat that has enveloped the region.