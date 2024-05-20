Kaza — A political clash erupted in Kaza, Lahaul-Spiti, as Congress workers rallied against BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut during her campaign stop in the region. The confrontation highlighted the escalating tensions between the two major political parties ahead of the upcoming elections.

Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate for the Mandi parliamentary constituency, encountered significant resistance from Congress supporters who organized a counter-rally. The protestors displayed black flags and chanted slogans such as “Kangana Ranaut go back,” expressing their vehement opposition to her candidacy.

The situation quickly turned volatile as Congress and BJP workers engaged in heated arguments. The confrontation escalated into a physical altercation, resulting in one BJP worker sustaining a leg injury. Lahaul-Spiti Assembly by-election candidate Ravi Thakur and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur were also present on the occasion.

The BJP had organized a program in Kaza on Monday, with all necessary permissions secured. Simultaneously, Congress workers had also obtained permission to hold their rally. The convergence of the two events led to a tense atmosphere, with Congress supporters arriving at the BJP venue and disrupting the proceedings.

Ravi Thakur accused Congress workers of assaulting him and blocking his convoy. “This behaviour is unacceptable,” he stated. “We had every right to conduct our program without interference.”

Former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur voiced his concerns about the incident, calling it unprecedented. “This has happened for the first time in history. Our program was pre-scheduled and properly permitted. The administration should not have allowed Congress workers to disrupt our event. We will be filing a formal complaint with the Election Commissioner,” he declared.