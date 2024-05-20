Himachal Pradesh is currently reeling under an intense heatwave, with temperatures soaring to unprecedented levels, even in areas usually known for their cooler climate. The MeT Department has issued a yellow alert, warning of a heatwave expected to last for five days across seven districts of the state. Since May 15, the maximum temperatures have set new records daily, with bright sunshine predicted to continue until May 26.

In light of the extreme heat, authorities in Kangra and Bilaspur districts have adjusted school timings to protect students and staff from the midday sun. The Deputy Commissioner of Kangra has announced that all schools in the district will now operate from 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM. Similarly, in Bilaspur, both government and private schools will open at 8:00 AM and close at 2:00 PM. This new schedule will take effect from Tuesday, as per the notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq. To further accommodate these changes, the Regional Manager of HRTC Bilaspur has been requested to reschedule bus timings for the convenience of students and teachers.

In Bilaspur, specific adjustments have been made for DAV School. Classes for students from grade 3 to 12 will commence at 8:00 AM, while classes for nursery to grade 2 will begin at 9:00 AM. Dismissal times are also staggered, with younger students (nursery to grade 4) finishing at 12:30 PM, and older students (grades 5 to 12) finishing at 1:30 PM.

The heatwave alert is specifically targeted at Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, Sirmaur, Kangra, and Shimla districts. Severe heat conditions are anticipated in several areas, including Nalagarh, Baddi, and Paonta Sahib. Meteorologists predict that the average maximum temperature will increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, significantly higher than normal for this time of year. Despite the forecast of clear skies, there may be occasional light rain, as seen in the Rakkar area of Kangra, which experienced brief heavy showers offering some respite from the heat.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions during this period of intense heat. It is recommended to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, and seek shade whenever possible. The state authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will issue further advisories if necessary.