Dharamshala – The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPBOSE) has announced the results for the Class 10th examinations. Conducted from March 2 to March 21, a total of 91,130 students appeared at 2,258 examination centers across the state. Out of these, 67,988 students have passed, yielding a pass rate of 74.61%.

92 students have secured positions in the top ten merit list, with Manvi claiming the first position with 99.14% marks. Diksha Katyal and Akshit Sharma secured the second and third positions with 693 and 692 marks respectively.

Notably, 22 students from government schools and 70 from private schools are among the top performers.

Secretary Education Board Major Dr. Vishal Sharma said that eight girls have made it to the top ten ranks, while only two boys managed to do so. Certificates will be available through DigiLocker, streamlining the process for students to access their academic credentials, Dr Sharma further added.