Dharamshala: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has announced the highly anticipated results of the 10th-class examinations. With an overall pass percentage of 89.7%, the Education Board Secretary, Dr. (Major) Vishal Sharma, declared the outcome.

In a trend that continues to impress, girls have once again outshone boys in the examination results. A total of 79 exceptional students have secured a place in the top-10 merit list prepared by the board. Out of these, an impressive 61 positions have been occupied by girl students, leaving 18 spots for their male counterparts. Notably, the top-10 list includes 22 students from government schools and 57 from private schools.

Among the meritorious students, 21 government schools have produced three boys and 19 girls who achieved remarkable results. Additionally, 37 private schools have contributed 15 boys and 42 girls to the merit list. The 10th class examination witnessed the participation of 91,440 students, with 81,732 students passing the exams, while 1,682 students received a compartment. Unfortunately, 7,534 students did not achieve passing grade. To check their results, students can visit the website of the Education Board as advised by Secretary Dr. (Major) Vishal Sharma.

Manvi from Snower Valley Public School in Bajaura, Kullu district, has secured the first position in the state with an impressive 99.14% (694 marks). Diksha Kathyal from Senior Secondary School Chabutara in Hamirpur district has secured the second position with an exceptional 99% (693 marks). Two students from Hamirpur district, Akshit Sharma from New Era Senior Secondary School, Parol, and Charakshik Thakur from Senior Secondary School, Badaran, have jointly secured the third position with an impressive 98.86% (692 marks).

Simran Kaur from Senior Secondary School Rishikesh in Bilaspur district has secured the fourth position with a remarkable 98.71% (691 marks). Palak from Little Angel Public School Maihre, Hamirpur district, has secured the fifth position in the state with an outstanding 98.57% (690 marks).

An impressive 11 students have secured the sixth position, each scoring 98.43% (689 marks). Notable achievers include Abhinav Sharma from Geetanjali Public School Dhaneta, Hamirpur, Arshika Sharma from Gurukul Public School Hamirpur, Swati Sangam from Senior Secondary School Uhal, Hamirpur, Kashvi Rana from DAV Senior Secondary School Una, and many others who have shown exceptional academic excellence.

Of the 79 students in the top-10 merit list, Hamirpur district has emerged as the frontrunner, with 32 students securing a coveted position. Among them, three boys and 19 girls hail from 21 government schools, while 15 boys and 42 girls represent 37 private schools.