Nauni/Solan – Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry has announced the opening of admissions for its new Bachelor’s in Library and Information Science (B Lib & ISc) program for the academic session 2024-25, commencing in July 2024.

The program, spanning one year across two semesters, is available in both Regular Mode and Distance Learning Mode. Prospective students must possess a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university with a minimum of 50 percent marks. The program offers a total of 45 seats: 30 for Regular Mode and 15 for Distance Learning Mode. Admissions will be merit-based, with a 40 percent weightage on 10+2 marks and 60 percent on graduation marks.

Distance Learning students are required to attend contact classes at the Nauni campus for 15 days per semester. Additionally, a 30-day internship at the university’s SatyaNand Stokes Library is mandatory for all students, regardless of the mode of study.

The examination system for Regular Mode students will follow the Credit Base System used by the university. Distance Learning Mode students will have practical exams (25 percent weightage) and end-term exams (75 percent weightage).

The prospectus and application forms are available for download on the university website. Applications can be submitted in person or via post to the Assistant Registrar at Room Number 213, Admission Cell, Administrative Block, Registrar’s Office, Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni-Solan HP (173230). The application deadline is July 2, 2024, with late submissions accepted until July 8, 2024, upon payment of an additional fee. Counselling sessions will take place in person on July 18, 2024, at the main campus in Nauni.