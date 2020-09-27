200 hospitals registered under the scheme, including 62 private hospitals

Shimla: Ayushmaan Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojna, implemented in 2018, is proving beneficial as so far about 71,438 beneficiaries have availed free treatment with an expenditure of Rs. 71.95 crore.

In Himachal Pradesh, over five lakh eligible families have been benefited of Ayushmaan Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojna.

The scheme has also helped in increasing universal health coverage in the state. The scheme provides free treatment upto rupees five lakh on hospitalization. At present, 200 hospitals in the state are registered under the scheme, including 62 private hospitals.

Beneficiaries can also avail the benefit of free medical treatment in registered hospitals of any other state or Union Territories of the country. About 1579 procedures have been included for free treatment under Ayushmaan Bharat, including day care surgeries.

Sushma Devi of Rajgarh area in district Sirmaur was the first beneficiary to get treatment under Ayushmaan Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojna in Himachal Pradesh. She underwent successful treatment in Civil Hospital Rajgarh.

Before implementation of this scheme there was a provision of free treatment upto Rs. 30 thousand only for common diseases under health scheme which was not sufficient for treatment of critical ailments. The poor and needy families had to face difficulty while getting treatment for critical illness. Keeping this situation in view, Union Government launched World’s biggest health security scheme Ayushmaan Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojna.

For successful implementation of this scheme in the state, regional level officers of various departments have been involved.