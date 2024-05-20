With just days remaining until voting begins in the Lok Sabha elections, both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (Congress) are gearing up to bring their full force to the battlefield. The Mandi parliamentary constituency is set to witness a high-stakes contest, with prominent political figures and family legacies at play.

Star-Studded Contest in Mandi

The BJP faces a familiar rival in the Virbhadra Singh family, a formidable force in Himachal Pradesh politics. In this election, Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh, son of the late Virbhadra Singh, aims to secure a decisive lead from his traditional strongholds in Kullu and the upper areas. In response, the BJP is concentrating its efforts on gaining a significant advantage in the Mandi district.

A key battleground will be between Sarkaghat and Rampur. BJP’s confidence stems from its past performance in Sarkaghat, the home constituency of its candidate, actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut. Historically, Sarkaghat has favoured the BJP, delivering consecutive victories in the last four elections.

Key Constituencies and Historical Performance

The BJP’s past successes in Mandi have been significantly influenced by Saraj, the constituency of former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur. In previous elections, the BJP enjoyed substantial leads from Saraj and Jogindernagar, areas crucial to their victories. For instance, in the 2019 elections, the BJP candidate Ram Swaroop Sharma secured a lead of 37,147 votes from Saraj alone.

On the other hand, Rampur has consistently supported the Congress, bolstering their candidates’ chances. In the 2014 elections, Pratibha Singh, despite losing, managed to secure significant leads from Rampur. The dynamics shifted in the 2021 by-elections when Congress’ Pratibha Singh, with strategic support from her son Vikramaditya Singh, narrowly defeated BJP’s Brigadier Khushal by 7,490 votes.

Strategic Focus: Rampur vs. Saraj

The upcoming election’s outcome is likely to hinge on the leads from Rampur and Saraj. Congress is banking on Vikramaditya Singh’s strong presence in Rampur, while the BJP relies on Jairam Thakur’s influence in Saraj. Jairam Thakur’s consistent ability to deliver substantial leads in Saraj has been a cornerstone of the BJP’s strategy.

Apart from Rampur, Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh is working hard to take a decisive lead in Kullu district, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and Bharmour, while also campaigning aggressively in Drang, Jogindernagar, Nachan, and Karsog assembly constituencies of Mandi district.

As the election date approaches, both parties are ramping up their campaigns, focusing on key constituencies that could determine the outcome. The competition in Mandi, marked by the involvement of high-profile candidates and strategic constituencies, promises to be a thrilling chapter in the Lok Sabha elections. The intense rivalry between the BJP and the Congress, especially in areas like Rampur, Saraj and Sarkaghat, underscores the high stakes and the deep-rooted political contest in this critical parliamentary seat.